Born July 1, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Victor and Rose Zientek Kaminski.



Joseph graduated from Hanover High School in 1947 and attended Wilkes College through the GI Bill. He was veteran of the Korean War and served honorably as a member of the U.S. Army Signal Corps OCS.



He worked for many years as a plant manager for Consolidated Cigar Co., West Pittston. He was a parishioner at St. Barbara's Parish and a former Exeter Lion. Joseph was an avid outdoorsman and also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Mohegan Sun with family.



He is preceded in death by his infant son, Joseph; and brothers, Leo and Raymond Kaminski.



Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Jane (Pickett) Kaminski; children, Dr. Rosemary and her husband, Dr. John Zucosky, Ridgefield Park, N.J.; Joann and husband, Leo Skoronski, Exeter; John Kaminski, Exeter; and Judy and her husband, David Bolinski, Noxen; grandchildren, Dr. Leann, Dr. Laura, Leo Joseph, and Lynzie Skoronski and Dr. Rachel Zucosky; sister, Helen Samuels, Baltimore, Md.; sisters-in-law, Mary Kaminski, Rosemarie Kaminski and Madalyn Pickett; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish in St. Cecilia's Church, 1670 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.



The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant. Internment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Joseph's honor, to the at .





