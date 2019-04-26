Joseph R. Thomas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph R. Thomas.
Service Information
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA
18702
(570)-824-4601
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph R. Thomas of Wilkes-Barre passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

He was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1997, and was an avid sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thomas; and grandparents, Joe and Ann Swithers and Cliff and Mart Thomas.

He is survived by his mother, Diane Swithers Thomas; brother, Bob and his wife, Sue Thomas, Mountain Top; sisters, Lisa and her husband, Tom Reilly, Wilkes-Barre; Kelley and her husband, Bill Obeid, Plains Twp.; Kate Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral will be held at the convince of the family.

Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.