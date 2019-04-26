Joseph R. Thomas of Wilkes-Barre passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.



He was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1997, and was an avid sports fan.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thomas; and grandparents, Joe and Ann Swithers and Cliff and Mart Thomas.



He is survived by his mother, Diane Swithers Thomas; brother, Bob and his wife, Sue Thomas, Mountain Top; sisters, Lisa and her husband, Tom Reilly, Wilkes-Barre; Kelley and her husband, Bill Obeid, Plains Twp.; Kate Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and several aunts and uncles.



The funeral will be held at the convince of the family.



Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

