Joseph Rada, 91, of Duryea, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, Allied Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Pittston and was the son of the late John Rada and Anna Dunay Rada.
He was the husband of the late Arlene Coolbaugh Rada.
John worked at Swanee Paper Company/Pope and Talbot, Ransom, for 42 years. After retirement, he went to work part-time for Mike's Scrapyard, Scranton, until 2016. He was a member of Germania Fire Co. and Ambulance Squad. He was also a Mason and member of the Irem Temple Shrine.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Arlene, he is preceded in death by brother, Stephen Rada; sisters, Mary Rada Asmussen; and Helen Rada Keiper.
Surviving are daughter, Betty Jo Flaherty; grandchildren, Erin Flaherty, Megan Flaherty and Sean Flaherty; brother, John Rada; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be privately held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019