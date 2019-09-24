Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Joseph Richard Jones


1955 - 2019
Joseph Richard Jones Obituary
Joseph Richard Jones, born Feb. 25, 1955, in Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully at the age of 64 on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Joe, as everyone knew him, was the son of the late Florence and Elmer "Duke" Jones.

Joe, forever a proud Mohawk, graduated from E.L. Meyers High School with the class of 1973. Early on, he displayed a natural talent on the gridiron. Many would remember him as "that tough as nails #35" in the blue and gold. Off the field, he was equally admired for his gentle nature and his remarkable mastery of the billiards table. Upon graduating, Joe embarked on a long career as a uniquely skilled and respected house painter.

This lifelong Green Bay Packers and Penn State fan forever enjoyed football weekends in the company of his siblings and almost too many nieces and nephews to count. And if Joe loved anything more than a good ball game, it was his great big family. He quietly dedicated his life to caring for those nearest to his heart. Joe will be forever remembered as a devoted son, a dedicated brother, a funny, loving uncle, and a good, true friend.

In passing, Joe has reunited with his loving parents; his brothers, Bill and Tom; and sister, Judith.

Joe is survived by his brothers, Jack, Patrick, Art, James, Jerry and Tony; and his sisters Della and Anne.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 24, 2019
