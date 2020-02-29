|
Joseph "Joe" Ronald Bachkosky, 67, of Laflin, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born May 29, 1952 in Duryea, he was the fourth of six children of the late John and Mary Hayko Bachkosky.
Joe graduated from Pittston Area High School, Class of '70, and East Stroudsburg University, '74. In 1974 he married the former JoAnn Schifano and together they had two children, Joseph and Lauren. Joe worked locally as a manager at Leslie Fay and Benco Dental and retired after serving as vice president of operations at A. Rifkin Co.
In his retirement, he enjoyed working out and he was a member the PAV in Plains Twp. Most of all, Joe had an unending love for all of his family and friends, especially his grandsons, whom he absolutely cherished spending time with. He got along with everyone and was always ready to lend a hand to help someone in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Bachkosky; and sister, Helen Embleton.
Joe was a family man, devoting all of his energy and love to his wife, children and grandsons. He will be greatly missed.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, JoAnn; son, Joseph and his wife, Lauren; grandsons, Reid, Landon and Grayson; daughter, Lauren and her husband, John McGuire; and grandson, Owen. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Zelenowski and her husband, Felix; brothers, Robert Bachkosky and his wife, Judy; and David Bachkosky and his wife, Darcia; sister-in-law, Helen Bachkosky; and brother-in-law, Bob Embleton. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Care and Concern Ministry, 37 William St., Pittston, or to The , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 700 S. Twp. Blvd., Pittston Twp.
Funeral services will begin at 9:45 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Maria Goretti Parish, 42 Redwood Dr., Laflin.
Interment will be held at the family's convenience.
For further information or to express your condolences to Joe's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 29, 2020