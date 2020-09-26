Home

Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
2510 W. Livingston Street,
Allentown, PA
View Map
A dedicated and faithful servant of God, the Rev. Joe passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of Antoinette and Thomas Falzone. He was the loving husband of Joan L. Weichel Falzone, with whom he shared almost 45 years of marriage.

A graduate of Pittston High School, he attended Wilkes College and graduated from Lehigh University in 1954. After completing his coursework at General Theological Seminary in New York City in 1957, he was ordained to the priesthood and appointed Vicar of Christ Church in Forest City. He became Rector of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Whitehall, in 1966, and served the parish for 34 years. After "retirement," he continued to serve God and became Rector of St. Paul's Anglican Church in Allentown until his death.

"Well done thou good and faithful servant." – Matthew 25:21.

Father Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, William, Frank, Samuel; and sisters, Pauline and Providence.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Thomas, Nazareth; and Matthew, New Orleans; daughter-in-law, Stephanie (wife of Thomas); and grandchildren, Hailey, Marina, Peyton and Phoebe.

His viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 2510 W. Livingston St., Allentown. Properly worn facial coverings and social distancing are strictly required.

Due to current health concerns, his Office of Christian Burial, Requiem Eucharist and Burial services will be private.

Memorial contributions honoring Father Joe may be presented to St. Paul's Anglican Church at the address above, or Sacred Heart of Mary Church 1993 Brant Road, North Collins, NY 14111.

Gilbert Funeral Home, Whitehall, is honored to handle his arrangements.


