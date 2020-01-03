|
Joseph S. Hudock, son of the late Stephen and Jeannette Hudock, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.
Joe was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kingston, and a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and its reserve unit for six years.
Joe, along with his father, owned and operated Hudock Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years. He also worked for a few small companies and ended his career with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Scranton.
Joe was a nature lover and an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, the greatest loves of his life, sharing his knowledge and his love and pride in each of them.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, for the compassionate care and comfort provided to Joe.
Joe is survived by his wife, the former Peggy Wallace, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage in Feb. 2020. He is also survived by his four children, Mary Beth and husband, George Spellman, Swoyersville; Renee and husband, John Niemiec, Scranton; Joseph Hudock and wife, Jennifer, Kingston; and Theresa Bytheway, Kingston; grandchildren, Matt Spellman and partner, Vikki George; Kyle, Christopher, Michael and Briann Spellman; Jamie and husband, Donald Shovestull; Zachary Niemiec; Samantha and husband, Dave Smith; Abby and Adam Hudock; and Danny, Katelyn and Nicholas Bytheway; great-grandson, William Joseph Spellman; sister, Barbara Murray; sister-in-law, Rose Hometchko; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 3, 2020