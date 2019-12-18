|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John V. Morris Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
John V. Morris Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
John V. Morris Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of St. Andre Bessette
Joseph S. Humanik, 93, a resident of the Parsons section of the city, fell asleep in the arms of his Savior on Monday evening, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Dec. 3, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the fourth of seven and last surviving child to the late Felix and Julia Ruk Humanik. Educated in the city schools, he attended the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Parochial school and James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
As a high school student, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Second World War on Feb. 13, 1945. He completed basic training in Camp Gordon, Ga., and then volunteered for parachute training at Fort Benning, Ga. Joe graduated from parachute school on Sept. 7, 1945, and was awarded his parachute badge (wings).
One of his proudest moments was when he drove a six-by-six truck in the 82nd Airborne convoy to Camp Shanks, N.Y., from Fort Bragg, N.C., with an overnight stay at Fort Dix, N.J., to parade up Fifth Avenue in New York City with Gen. Gavin on Jan. 12, 1946, in the World War II Victory Parade. Joe was very honored to partake in this convoy trip and spoke of it on numerous occasions.
Private First Class Joseph graduated from the infantry, non-commission officer school, Fort Benning, Ga. on June 6, 1946. At the time of his honorable discharge from military duties on Oct. 6, 1946, Private Humanik was awarded the American Theatre Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. His military associations include membership in the Joseph P. Conlon Post 558 American Legion, Plains Twp., and he also served as the sergeant at arms of the Central Pennsylvania 82nd Airborne Chapter.
In civilian life, Joe went to flight school under the G.I. Bill and earned a private pilot license. Many of his friends joined him on the tarmac, wanting Joe to take them for a plane ride. Joe was also an accomplished musician, being an accordionist in his band, "The Polka Dukes." In his younger days, he and his band played at numerous weddings and events, often four to five times per week, in addition to their regular jobs. Through these occasions, he made many friendships lasting several decades. He was also a 50-plus year member of the American Federation of Musicians Local 140.
Joseph was previously employed by the former Luzerne County News and the Great Northern Distributors for over 47 years. He was foreman, shop steward and a member of the Local 401 Brotherhood of Teamsters, Wilkes-Barre. Joe did not sit idle. He also worked at the Pocono Downs racetrack on Tuesday evenings selling the horse racing programs before it became Mohegan Sun Pocono.
Mr. Humanik was a member of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, having been a life member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic Church prior to its closure, where he served as past president on the parish Holy Name Society. He was a member of the church's former ethnic Polish choir, always adding his harmonious renditions to every hymn.
In his spare time, he was also a model railroad enthusiast, having collections in G, O and HO gauge series. In his younger days, he would set up three large platforms of interchanging trains with realistic villages and accessories. Conductor Joe would sit for hours being entertained by his model railroad.
Joe also played softball for many years and enjoyed bowling with different leagues. Following his formal retirement, he took up golfing and enjoyed many golfing trips with friends to Tempe, Ariz., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Joe was a happy-go-lucky guy with a great sense of humor and always a quick joke to share with others; even doing so to the doctors and nurses a couple hours before he passed.
He always took things in stride and never let anything or anyone bother him, a tribute that probably contributed to his long life. He was proud of his family and instilled in them his great work ethic. He enjoyed life, toasting it every day at 5 p.m., sitting down and enjoying his one can of Miller Light and a shot of Jezynowka (Polish brandy). They would last him until around 8:30 p.m. God only knows how he drank a warm beer.
Joe deeply loved his four children. He was a loving "Pops" to his five grandchildren and absolutely adored his one great-grandchild. He was very proud of the sports accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Joe also took great pride in being involved with the family racing team. For years, many weekends were spent at Nascar modified racetracks in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. There, Joe could be found cheering on all of his children as they each had some part to play with car 27. Dad, of course, was the "chief pit man."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant brother, Stanley; brothers, Frank, Peter, Walter and John; as well as by his sister, Stella.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories of their father are his adoring children, Joseph Jr. and his wife, Linda, at home; Mer Rish and her husband, Stephen, Huntsville; Michael and his wife, Anna, Plains Twp.; and James along with his wife, Mary, Jenkins Twp; five grandchildren, including Holly Ann Albano and her husband, Captain Joseph Albano, U.S.M.C.; Joseph III and his fiance, Rhenin; Michael Jr., Lindsey and Samantha; great-grandson, Luke Albano; and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Humanik will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St. The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, his pastor, will serve as principal celebrant and homilist.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mount Olivet Diocesan Roman Catholic Cemetery, Mount Olivet Road, the Carverton section of Kingston Twp., where military honors will be accorded him by the United States Army and local honor guard.
Relatives and friends may join Joe's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family would he humbled if those wishing to make a monetary donation in their father's memory, kindly give consideration to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Plains Twp., PA 18711.
Those wishing to share with Joe's family words of comfort, a fond memory or to view his video tribute, please visit our family's website or Facebook page at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 18, 2019