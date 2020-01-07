|
Joseph S. Katyl Jr., 88, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home, surrounded by loving family.
Born June 11, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Helen Meister Katyl Sr. He graduated from GAR High School.
Joe owned and operated Katyl TV and Appliance in Wilkes-Barre and Shavertown for over 40 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he served as the treasurer and was a member of the church council and finance committee.
Joe coached for Back Mountain Little League and was the equipment manager for many years, he also served as an All-Star manager. He was also an active member of the Dallas Football Boosters. He was the videographer for Dallas High School football for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Nadine; son, Michael; and sister, Marie Katyl.
Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Lorraine F. Moyer Katyl; his loving daughter, Donna Butler, Trucksville; loving sons, Robert Katyl; David Katyl and his wife, Debbie; William Katyl and his wife, Cindy; Mark Katyl and his wife, Linda, all of Dallas; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Katyl, Trucksville; and sister, Theresa Ann Broskoske.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral Home, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with S.A.L.M. Martin Everhart. Friends may call from 10 a.m. till the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Condolences can be left for the family at KniffenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 7, 2020