Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Parish of St. Barbara
28 Memorial St
Exeter, PA
Joseph S. Marranca


1939 - 2019
Joseph S. Marranca Obituary
Joseph S. Marranca, 79, of Exeter, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born in Pittston on Dec. 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Carmen and Mary Falcone Marranca.

He was a graduate of Pittston High School. He was a member of the Serradifalco Society.

His greatest devotion was to his family. His Sunday dinners were a special time to be with his children and grandchildren. He loved planning excursions with them which usually centered around food and ice cream.

He greatly enjoyed horses, harness racing, and spending time at the track with his friends. A loyal and trusted friend to many; his heart was full of life and love. His presence filled the room with joy and laughter. He was always counted on to gather family together and strengthen their bond.

In his earlier years, he owned and operated a Carmen Dress, Luzerne. Prior to retirement, he was self-employed in the paper/printing business.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Marranca; brothers, Charles, Michael and Gregory Marranca; sister, Loretta Sciandra; sisters-in-law, Dolores Marranca and Aurelia Menichini.

Surviving are daughter, Maria Sabatini and her husband, Lindo; sons, Carmen Marranca and Sharon; and Victor Marranca, all of Exeter; grandchildren, Aubriana Marranca, Joseph Marranca, Sofia Sabatini, Savino Sabatini, and Santo Sabatini; brother-in-law, Steve Sciandra, Pittston; sister-in-law, Janet Marranca, Exeter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday from Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish, 28 Memorial St., Exeter, celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Sibilano, OSJ. Interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To leave a condolence, visit Joseph's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 13, 2019
