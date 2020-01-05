Home

Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Church
Bear Creek, PA
View Map
Joseph S. Miscavage


1938 - 2020
Joseph S. Miscavage Obituary
Joseph S. Miscavage, 82, of Buck Twp., has entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

After being married for 63 years, Joseph passed seven days after his beloved wife Mary Lou - a testament to their independence and devotion to each other.

Born Jan. 9, 1938, in the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Julia Orleski Miscavage.

Joseph retired from Split Rock Resort as a painter.

Joseph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and brother, who will be missed dearly by all who loved him.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his loving wife of 63 years, Mary L Miscavage; sisters, Mary Ann Yonchik and Margaret Ann Searfoss; and son, Michael Miscavage.

Surviving are sons, Paul and wife, Patt; Mark and wife, Gina; daughters, Jodie Miscavage and Michelle Shoepe; brothers, Stanley and Frank Miscavage; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Elizabeth Church, Bear Creek, with the Rev. Thomas J. Maloney officiating. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Chapel, Bear Creek. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the organization of your choice in the name of Joseph S. Miscavage.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 5, 2020
