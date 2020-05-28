|
Joseph T. Brady, 87, a resident of Kingston, unexpectedly passed into eternal life to meet his Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., following a sudden illness.
Born Oct. 1, 1933, in Wyoming, Joseph was one of three children born to the late John P. Brady Sr. and Catherine Petroski Brady.
Raised in Swoyersville, Joseph was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1951.
In 1954, Joseph enlisted in the United States Air Force, honorably serving his country during the Korean War and the Cold War. During his time of service, he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command in Spain. Upon his honorable discharge on July 25, 1958, he attained the rank of Airman 1st Class.
Prior to his retirement, Joseph was employed by the former Leslie Fay Garment Factory, Wilkes-Barre. In his earlier years, he was employed by Sordoni Construction, Forty Fort, working in their high voltage power line construction division.
After retiring, Joseph went on to attend Luzerne County Community College where he acquired two associate's degrees in graphic arts and fine arts. He had a great love for the Luzerne County Community College community and was an ardent supporter of its art department. An accomplished artist, he specialized in pastels and played a pivotal role in the opening of the Schulman Gallery at Luzerne County Community College, which was underwritten by a generous donation by Dr. Norman and Roxanne Schulman and where many of Joseph's pieces were displayed.
Joseph was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston. He was also an active member of the Wyoming Valley Art League.
In addition to his parents, John and Catherine Brady, Joseph was preceded in death by his twin brother, John P. Brady Jr., on July 31, 2011.
Joseph is survived by his brother, Matthew Brady and his wife, Patricia, Plains Twp.; his nephew and primary caregiver, Dr. John P. Brady III; as well as his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing and funeral service will be celebrated Saturday followed by a graveside committal service in St. Cecelia's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Exeter.
A memorial Mass in honor of Joseph's life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., Forty Fort.
To send Joseph's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website at www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Joseph's memory to the Wyoming Valley Art League, Rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, www.wyomingvalleyartleague.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020