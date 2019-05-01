Joseph T. Gionta, 59, of Scranton, passed away, Friday, April 26, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph T. and Rosaire Ryan Giunta and was a graduate of Lourdes Regional High School, Shamokin and Penn State University with an associate's degree in electrical engineering and Luzerne County Community College with an associate degree in mechanical engineering.
Joseph was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the steam fitters unions. He was also affiliated with the White Haven Sportsman's Club and was an avid sportsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his daughters, Jessica Davis and her husband, Adam, Gladwyne; Stephanie Gionta, West Pittston; son, Alexander Gionta and his wife, Tracy, Ambler; grandchildren, Lauren, Henry and Theodore Davis; sisters, Rosaire Hoffman and Mary Trometter; and youngest brother, Thomas Giunta.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Thomas Cesarini officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019