Joseph T. McGuire, 71, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, in Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Faith T. Trevethan McGuire.
Joseph was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains, Class of 1966, and King's College, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1970.
Over the course of his life, Joseph proudly held the following professions. These include Union plumber; employment facilitator for Luzerne County; store manager for various Turkey Hill locations; retail merchandiser for R.J. Reynolds; and service representative for Bank of America. He was a representative on the Plains Twp. Zoning Board and a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters United Association, Local Union 524.
Joseph loved being outdoors. Together with his sons, he transformed the backyard into a place of serenity where one could relax and absorb nature. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Raiders and Notre Dame. Football was in constant conversation between him and his son. Joseph was passionate about music and loved listening to his favorites, Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull and Emerson Lake & Palmer. He often reminisced about the many live concerts he so wholeheartedly enjoyed. He was also a big supporter of his step-son's musical endeavors and projects. Joseph enjoyed using his carpentry talents for projects around the home. He had an overabundance of love and passion for all of us.
Joseph will be deeply missed by his family, friends and especially by his cats, Sparky, Blackie and his beloved Tigger, whom he called his "Little Girl."
Surviving are his wife of 25-plus years, the former Wanessa Sot; son, Joseph R. McGuire and his wife, Micheline, Port Orange, Fla.; step-son, Sean M. Lehman, South Abington Twp.; and mother-in-law, Ana C. Sot, Parsons.
Funeral Services for Joseph will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or The Plains Lions Club.
For information or to leave Joseph's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 12, 2019