Joseph T. Wheeler Jr., 62, of Nanticoke entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, under the care of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Born April 27, 1957, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the second of three children of the late Joseph and Dorothy Franchi Wheeler. Joe graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1975. Prior to his illness, Joe worked with Thompson Consumer Electronics, formerly RCA, Dunmore.
Joe enjoyed dancing and traveling to Atlantic City, Boston, Virginia, Florida and Las Vegas. He was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles and Notre Dame fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family and friends. He had a never ending love for all his friends, family and especially his grandchildren, whom he absolutely cherished.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Wheeler-Oakley.
He will be sadly missed by his longtime partner, Deborah Mooney; daughter, Jennifer Bonk and husband, Richard, Nanticoke; sister, Sharon Wheeler and Jack Ondish, Bear Creek; brother, Jeffrey Wheeler and Rose Tartius, Hanover Twp.; stepdaughter, Jenn Molski and husband, Matt, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Christian and Kaylee Bonk, Emily Wheeler, Alana Oakley, Leona Molski; several cousins and nieces.
A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their care and compassion shown to Joe.
A special thank you to Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hospice of Sacred Heart and Hanover Twp. Community Ambulance.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020