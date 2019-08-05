Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
For more information about
Joseph Tanski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Tanski


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Tanski Obituary
Joseph Tanski, 87, of Kingston, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born May 30, 1932, in Askam, a son of the late Marcel and Ann Nevolis Tanski. He was a graduate of Hanover High School and attended Penn State University.

An Army veteran of the Korean War, he was employed for many years as a painter working by Painters and Allied Trade Local Union 41.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Marcel.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Jean Shone Tanski; daughters, Cathy, Connie, Cherie; grandchildren and partners; sister, Tina; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Download Now