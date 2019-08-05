|
Joseph Tanski, 87, of Kingston, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1932, in Askam, a son of the late Marcel and Ann Nevolis Tanski. He was a graduate of Hanover High School and attended Penn State University.
An Army veteran of the Korean War, he was employed for many years as a painter working by Painters and Allied Trade Local Union 41.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Marcel.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Jean Shone Tanski; daughters, Cathy, Connie, Cherie; grandchildren and partners; sister, Tina; nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 5, 2019