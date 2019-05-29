Joseph Thomas Bawiec Sr., 82, of Edgewood, Md., passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Perry Point VA Medical Center, Maryland.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John and Mary Sokolski Bawiec and husband of the late Anne Baranski Bawiec.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, retiring after 23 years of service as Master Sergeant. He continued working at the commissary for many years on Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a longtime, active member of American Legion Post 17.



Joseph loved fishing, cooking and spending his days at any and all flea markets in the local area and the Amish market on the weekends. He was quick to crack a joke, tell you a story and he loved to make food for his family. We could call on him for just about any recipe, from how to make a pierogi to the long lost secret of making ice. He and his beloved wife, Anne, traveled everywhere to spend time with loved ones. They enjoyed playing the slots and eating at their favorite local restaurants. Joseph will be very missed by his friends and family. Though he has found his way back to the love of his life, he will forever be remembered and celebrated as the thriftiest, most hard working and golden hearted father and PopPop.



He was preceded by a brother, John Bawiec; and a sister, Kitty Poplaski.



Mr. Bawiec is survived by two daughters, Marianne E. Bawiec, Street, Md.; and Linda A. Swinehart, Ionia, Mich.; two sons, Joseph T. Bawiec, Bowling Green, Ky.; and Robert J. Bawiec, Joppa, Md.; grandchildren, Jennifer and Katie Mongan, Taylor Rawl, Gary, Patrick, and Madison Swinehart, Tori, Connor, Brett, Kacie and Andrew Bawiec, three great-granddaughters; and sister, Rita Petlock.



A memorial service will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Md., at a later date before interment in Arlington National Cemetery.



Please contact the funeral home for service information.



Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019