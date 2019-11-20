|
|
Joseph V. Kasper, 33, of Harding, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, with his family by his side, in Harding.
Born in Kingston, he is the son of Joseph C. Kasper and Lucia Civiletti Gray, Harding.
Joseph was a 2004 graduate of Wyoming Area School District and, prior to his illness, was employed as a Lexus technician by Motorworld, Wilkes-Barre.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Vincent A. Civiletti; and an aunt, Carol Civiletti.
Surviving are his wife, the former Tanya Carpenter; children, Dylan and Ayden Tilley; and Nathan Kasper; brother, William R. Gray III; sisters, Lauren Gray and Farrah Kasper; and stepfather, William R. Gray Jr., all of Harding; maternal-grandmother, Dina Mineo Civiletti, Edgewood, Md.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Colleen Reese, Harding; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Guy Giordano of Slocum Church officiating.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorial donations may be made at the funeral home in memory of Joseph V. Kasper.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019