Joseph V. Massara, 72, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Kingston Health Care Center.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Anna Maria Zurla Massara. He was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1964, and Mansfield University.



He served in the U.S. Army National Guard of West Pittston. For many years, he operated the family store "Franks Market" of Wyoming before purchasing the original Dairy Land of Mansfield. Joe was an entrepreneur in Tioga County owning and operating various businesses. Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated Superior Used Cars of Forty Fort.



He was a member of Wyoming Cemetery Board, Elks Club and the Catholic Choral Society. Joe was very proud of accomplishments, one being backpacking through Europe.



Surviving are his brothers, Frank N. Massara, Jensen Beach, Fla.; and Thomas Massara, Exeter; sister, Barabara Baldo and her husband, Phil, Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa officiating. Interment will be in Wyoming Cemetery.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon in the church.



Arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, PA 18644.



For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 11, 2019