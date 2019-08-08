|
Joseph V. McDaniels, 86, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home.
Born Oct. 28, 1932 in Plymouth, he was the son of the late John McDaniels and Marie Matcovich McDaniels. He was a graduate of Hanover High School and a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes Barre.
Joseph was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Prior to his retirement, Joseph was employed by the Luzerne County Road and Bridge Department, Mountain Top.
Joseph was the life of the family. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes, golf and darts. He was very active and lived a very social life.
Joseph was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, the former Mary Piscorik, who passed away in 2012. Their love was an example to their children and it was evident to all those around them. He was devoted to his wife, children and family. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary.
Surviving are his loving children, Susan Mizzer and her children, Jennifer and Jason; Joseph McDaniels Jr. and his children, Joseph III and Janelle; Lynne Headman and her children, Neil, Patrick and Katye; and Tracey Stephens and her children, Amanda and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Rubi, Madi, Margot, Joseph, Audrey and Mackenzie.
Family and friends may meet for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 8, 2019