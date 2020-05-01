|
Joseph V. Uzdilla, 92, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Mountain Top Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Vincent J. and Anna Ruth DeHaven Uzdilla.
Joe quit high school in 1945 to enlist in the U.S. Navy. He served as seaman 1st class and was a plank holder, an original crewmember on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. Upon returning home from active duty, he graduated from Hanover Twp. High School, Class of 1947.
During his life, Joe worked for Glen Alden Coal Co., Wilson Meats and Daring's Market. However, he chose to retire early in order to take care of his aging mother. He later returned to work for several years doing various odd jobs.
In addition to being a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth, Joe was very proud to be a member of the American Legion, Hanover Twp. Post 609 for more than 64 years. He was also a member of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Association.
Joe enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lois Holland; A. Ruth Green; and by brother, Anthony John Uzdilla.
He is survived by nephews, Edward J. Holland Jr. (husband of Mary Jo), Ashley; Joseph D. Green (husband of Nora), Tempe, Ariz.; Michael A. Green (husband of Karen), Larksville; niece, Elaine R. Green, Royersford; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth, or the Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP), Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2020