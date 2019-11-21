Home

Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Church
Joseph W. Barnoski


1944 - 2019
Joseph W. Barnoski Obituary
Joseph W. Barnoski of Alexandria, Va., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

He was born in Swoyersville on July 24, 1944. He was the son of Joseph and Anna Stanulis Barnoski. He attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Swoyersville High School. He graduated from King's College. He worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency for 39 years as a computer systems analyst before retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Katherine and husband, Will; sister, Rosemary Chimock; and several nieces and nephews.

Joseph was a member of Queen of Apostles Church, Alexandria, Va., where he was active in several ministries. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as treasurer. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Queen of Apostles Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Queen of Apostles Church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019
