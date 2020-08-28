Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Joseph W. Cernera Obituary

Joseph W. Cernera, 82, of Yatesville, passed away Aug. 28, 2020, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus.

Born in Pittston on March 21, 1938, he was the son of the late Ralph and Adeline Maleski Cernera.

He was a 1955 graduate of Pittston High School. Prior to retirement, he was employed in the construction industry as a brick layer.

Joseph was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston. He enjoyed playing sports and was a New York Yankee, Giants and Notre Dane fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marion Hopkins; son, Ralph and wife, Lisa; granddaughters, Candice Davidson and husband, Jarrett; Stephanie Cernera; great-grandson, Dominic Davidson.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Mountain View Burial Park.


