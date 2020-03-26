|
Joseph W. Craig, 88, of Carteret, N.J., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Luzerne, son of the late C. Allan and Elizabeth Fosco Craig. He was a graduate of Kingston High School and King's College. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Hudsar Inc., Newark, NJ.
Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Arline Moran; son, Joseph Craig; daughter, Diane Fago; grandsons, Steven Fago; and Jeffrey Fago.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 26, 2020