Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Craig Obituary
Joseph W. Craig, 88, of Carteret, N.J., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Luzerne, son of the late C. Allan and Elizabeth Fosco Craig. He was a graduate of Kingston High School and King's College. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Hudsar Inc., Newark, NJ.

Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Arline Moran; son, Joseph Craig; daughter, Diane Fago; grandsons, Steven Fago; and Jeffrey Fago.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -