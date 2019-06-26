Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Keene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Keene Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph W. Keene Sr. Obituary
Joseph W. Keene Sr. of Larksville died early Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late George L. and Caroline Zimmerman Keene and served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. Joe was employed by Eberhardt Faber, Mountain Top, and was a fan of Penn State, Oakland Raiders and Nascar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and George "Jibe" Keene.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Wayno Keene; sons, Joseph Keene Jr., Edwardsville; David Keene, Larksville; daughter, Kimberly Senchak, Larksville; grandchildren, Kameron, Korbin, Mark Jr., Kelcie and Carleigh; sister, Mary Jane Gryniewicz; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

For information visit www.strishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now