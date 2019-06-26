|
|
Joseph W. Keene Sr. of Larksville died early Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late George L. and Caroline Zimmerman Keene and served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. Joe was employed by Eberhardt Faber, Mountain Top, and was a fan of Penn State, Oakland Raiders and Nascar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and George "Jibe" Keene.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Wayno Keene; sons, Joseph Keene Jr., Edwardsville; David Keene, Larksville; daughter, Kimberly Senchak, Larksville; grandchildren, Kameron, Korbin, Mark Jr., Kelcie and Carleigh; sister, Mary Jane Gryniewicz; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
For information visit www.strishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 26, 2019