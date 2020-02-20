|
Joseph Walter Olszewski, known by many as "Joe the Beer Man," 86, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.
Born May 18, 1933, he was a son of the late Joseph and Martha Sagun Olszewski. Joe was a life-long resident of Nanticoke and graduated from Nanticoke High School. He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army and received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and attained the rank of Corporal.
He was the co-owner of Olszewski Beer Distributors, Nanticoke, before retiring in 2000.
Joe was an amazing, gentle human being so loved by those around him. His good deeds to others, unconditionally given, created life-long relationships with his neighbors and friends, who were as close to him as family.
Joe loved woodworking and gardening and watching the WVIA channel. He enjoyed companionship with others and simple conversation on anything that came to his mind. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was the last member of his immediate family being preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Olszewski; and a sister, Roberta Wanchisen. He was also preceded by his nephew, Stanley Jr.
Surviving are a niece, Barbara Wanchisen, Washington, D.C.; a nephew, Stephen Wanchisen, Yardley; and many loving and caring friends. He will also be missed by his two porch friends, Meow and Porch Cat.
A viewing and period of visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 East Broad St., Nanticoke.
Services will be private.
Interment with military honors will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sheatown.
Contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Plains Twp., PA 18711.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 20, 2020