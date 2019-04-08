Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine A. Petscavage Klemek. View Sign

Josephine A. Petscavage Klemek, 103, a resident of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre, where she had resided for the past two years.



Born in Larksville on Jan. 24, 1916, she was one of eight children to the late Jacob and Agnes Piatkiewicz.



She was a member of the 1932 graduating class of the former Larksville High School. Rare for women of her generation, Mrs. Klemek furthered her education by attaining a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, as a member of the second graduating class from the former College Misericordia, Dallas, in 1936.



Prior to graduation, Mrs. Klemek was the recipient of the esteemed Montani Medal for distinction in liturgical music at while at Misericordia.



In her youth, she was employed by Pennsylvania Department of Public Assistance, served as a teacher at the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Parochial School in North End, and also worked as a substitute teacher for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.



Later in life, she assisted her late husband, Mr. Frank Klemek and eventually her son, Frank, in the daily operations of the family business, The North End Tavern in North Wilkes-Barre, for many years.



She was a life member of Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre, where she held the distinction of being one the eldest parishioners.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Frank Klemek, on Dec. 26, 1979. At the time of his passing, the couple shared 40 years of married life together. Also preceding her were a brother, Michael Petscavage; sisters, Mary Clune, Clara Hahn, Estelle Gordon, Julia Lewis, Katherine Krescanko and Sophia Barsh.



Left to mourn her passing and cherish her memory are her children, Janinie K. Miknevich and her husband, John; Mauria A. DeVizia and her husband, Deacon Joseph, all of Larksville; and son, Francis Klemek, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Tania Marie DeVizia Berdosh, Joseph DeVizia and Christa DeVizia Mecadon; great-grandchild, Alfred Joseph Mecadon; several nieces, nephews, former patrons and dear friends.



Funeral services for Mrs. Klemek will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by the celebration of her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St. The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor, will serve as celebrant. Josephine's son-in-law, Deacon Joseph DeVizia, will proclaim the Gospel and serve as homilist.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas.



Relatives and friends may join the Klemek family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To share words of comfort or a fond memory with Josephine's family, we kindly ask you visit our family's website at

625 N. Main Street

Wilkes Barre , PA 18705

