Josephine (Josie) Barbini, 84, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston on May 29, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Diega Buscarino Butera.
She was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1954 and earlier years, had worked in the local garment industry. In later years, she had worked at Keystone Automotive and Mark Data.
Family was most important to Josie. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She also enjoyed playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Mario Butera; sisters, Tina Marucca, Mary Butera, and Salvatrice Butera; and nephew, Sal Butera.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, John Barbini, Jr.; son, Bruce Barbini, Pittston; grandchildren, Blake Barbini and Daeka Barbini, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sisters, Vincie Butera, Pittston; Rosalie Petonak, West Pittston; and Dorothy Satkowski, Hughestown; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave a condolence, visit Josie's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 10, 2019