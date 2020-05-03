Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Josephine Bogdon Obituary
Josephine Bogdon, 89, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Plains Twp., and was the daughter of the late Michael and Antoinette Matsko Shina, and had attended Plains High School.

She had worked for General Cigar for many years until her retirement. Josephine was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas. Some of her favorite hobbies were canning and gardening.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Lachowski; and a brother, Stanley Shina.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Bogdon, at home; sister, Sophie Schuster, Branchburg, N.J.; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020
