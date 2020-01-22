|
Early Monday morning, Jan. 20, 2020, while in the care of Residential Hospice inpatient unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre, Josephine C. Coley Mamola, 90, passed peacefully into eternal life.
She was affectionately well known and will always be remembered by those who loved her as "Grandma Feenie."
Mrs. Mamola was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre, and was the last of eight children to the late Michael and Eva Michaels Coley. Educated in the city schools, she attended the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.
In her youth, Josephine worked in the Wyoming Valley's garment industry for several years. She later would take employment with the former Roth American novelty company, Wilkes-Barre, as a line worker for many years until the company's closure.
In her spare time, Mrs. Mamola loved to shop. She especially enjoyed visiting area flea markets and traveling with her beloved husband, Joseph C. Mamola, with whom she recently shared 67 years of married life together.
She was a member of the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, North Wilkes-Barre, and previously held membership in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Altar and Rosary Society prior to that church's closing.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph A. "Hozay" Mamola, on March 10, 2011; and by brothers and sister, including Michael Coley Jr.; Margaret Rhodes; Anthony; John; Robert; Joseph; and Charles Coley.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold dear of her in addition to her husband, Joseph, at home, are the couple's children, Joanne M. Koval and her husband, Donald, North Wilkes-Barre; Mark M. Mamola and his wife, Kathleen, Wilkes-Barre; six grandchildren; Christopher (Sara) Koval; Jennifer Panzino; Elizabeth Koval; Melissa (Jason) Miele; Sarah (Rob) Comparetta; and Mark Jr. (Debbie) Mamola; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces; nephews; and dear friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mamola will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St. The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Relatives and friends may join Mr. Mamola and his family for visitation and shared remembrances from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorial donations, if desired, may be made in Grandma Feenie's memory to the charity of the donor's choosing.
To share words of comfort, a memory of Josephine or for directions to services, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 22, 2020