Josephine C. Stampfle, 78, of West Wyoming, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Residential Inpatient Hospice Unit of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Eva Shohuski Grescavage. She was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1959. For many years, she was employed by General Cigar and prior to her retirement, she was employed by Genetti Hotel. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph Stampfle Sr.; and many brothers and sisters.
Surviving are daughters, Sharon Farrell and her husband, Edward, Lake Twp.; Donna Salvo and her husband, Robert, Harding; Linda Galasso and her husband, Robert, Sweet Valley; son, Joseph Stampfle, West Wyoming; brother, Phil Grescavage, Florida; Anthony Grescavage; seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday from Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak celebrant.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming, PA 18644.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 20, 2019