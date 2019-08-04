Home

Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Josephine Dalkiewicz Obituary
Josephine Dalkiewicz, 95, of Nanticoke, passed away July 12, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born June 17, 1924, in Morgantown, West Virginia, Josephine was the daughter of the late John Robert Skalla and Sophie.

Janiec Skalla Josephine was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and a member of St. Faustina Parish, the West Side Playground Association, St. Faustina food pantry and the Pierogie Team.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dalkiewicz; brothers, Bernard Skalla, Joseph Skalla, Edward Skalla and Millard Skalla.

Josephine is survived by her son, Stephen Dalkiewicz; brother, Walter Skalla; sisters, Philamae Baldo and Helen Orminski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Josephine's name to the St. Faustina Parish and food bank.

The funeral arrangements were entrusted to Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 4, 2019
