Josephine DeLucia


1943 - 2020
Josephine DeLucia Obituary

Josephine DeLucia, 77, of Pittston, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, with her loved ones holding her hand as she entered into eternal peace.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Carrie Falcone Alaimo.

She was a graduate of Pittston High School and had worked as a secretary for Party Time. Later, she had worked at Bon-Ton and as a teacher's aide.

She loved bingo, shopping and the latest fashions. She was the epitome of greatness. Josephine was the most selfless person to walk the Earth, always loving and supporting her family and friends. She was kindhearted, dignified, and compassionate with an infectious laugh and smile.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. DeLucia Jr., in 2014; and a brother, Dominick Alaimo Jr.

She is survived by brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the compassionate care they provided Josephine.

According to Josephine's wishes, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Josephine's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


