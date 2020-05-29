Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
More Obituaries for Josephine Ricciardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Disano Ricciardi

Josephine Disano Ricciardi Obituary
Josephine Disano Ricciardi, 84, of Luzerne, and formerly of Trumbull, Conn., beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Ricciardi, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Florence Disano. Josephine was a loving wife and mother who loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and Thomas Disano.

She is survived by her son, James Ricciardi and his wife, Dawn, Southbury, Conn.; daughter, Nina Stoica and husband, Theodore, Monroe, Conn.; sister, Dorothy Disano, Luzerne; and Aunt Sarah Marchese, Boynton Beach, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services will be held privately.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2020
