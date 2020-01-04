|
Josephine F. Fox, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at River Street Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Shoppel and a graduate of the former West Side Central Catholic High School.
She worked for many years at Carter Rubber Company and later retired from The Citizens' Voice.
She was a longtime member and chapter officer for Compassionate Friends, a support group for bereaved families who experienced the loss of a child.
She was a giving person who enjoyed butterflies and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by sons, Jeff and David W. Fox Jr.; a brother, Frank Shoppel; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Dykins.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of more than 56 years, David; daughters, Jessica and Angela; grandchildren, Steven, Jason and Heidi Dykins; and Amani Fox; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Javion, Jaylin Cain, Jace Claypoole and Eliza; sisters, Sandra Adams and Theresa Weinrich; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton, with the Rev. Hadley R. Hayes, pastor, officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020