Josephine K. Byorick, 99, formerly of Jeanette Street, Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Tiffany Court, Kingston, where she had been a guest.
She was born in Plymouth, daughter of the late John F. and Ruth Novak Byorick. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre.
A graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1938, Josephine was a judicial secretary to Judge Michael Sheridan and a senior administrative secretary for the U.S. District Court, she retired in 1982.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Parker.
She is survived by her brother and sister, Edward Byorick, South Carolina; and Ruth Rifendifer, Plymouth; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
Due to current coronavirus regulations, services are being held privately with the Rev. Timothy Alleman officiating and interment in Good Shepherd P.N.C. Cemetery, West Nanticoke.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 14, 2020