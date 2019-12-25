Home

Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc
87 Washington Ave
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-1901
Josephine Klimek Obituary
Josephine Klimek, 96, of Plymouth, died peacefully surrounded by her loving children in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Teofil and Johanna Burkowski. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1941. She attended Wilkes-Barre Business College.

She did office work early in her career, but spent most of her life as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Josephine enjoyed cooking, reading, socializing, but most of all spending time with her loving family. She was a kind spirit and enjoyed talking with everyone. Josephine was very proud of her age and lived a long and healthy life.

As a devoted Roman Catholic, she was a life member of All Saints Parish in Plymouth.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John of 40 years, on March 5, 1986; brothers, John and Barney Burkowski; and sisters, Helen Kluchinski, Isabel Van Jura and Verna Burkowski, and son-in-law, Anthony Anthony.

She will be greatly missed by her children, John Klimek and his wife, Janice; Joan Wanat and her husband, Andrew; and Donna Anthony; grandchildren, Kimberly Kostelnik and her husband, Christopher; Dr. Kenneth Luck, David and his wife, Briana; and Nicholas Hughes; great-grandchildren Aaron, Andrew, and Ava Kostelnik; nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Kerrigan and the nursing staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their care and compassion of Josephine.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 25, 2019
