|
|
Josephine L. Gianficaro, 88, of Pittston, died Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Fla., due to complications from COVID-19 while being treated for lymphoma.
Born Oct. 27, 1931, she was a life resident of Pittston until relocating to Sarasota in December to live with her younger son, Richard. She was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1949. She worked for decades in the garment industry as a seamstress for Valley Dress Co., Pittston, and, later, as a server for Metz Culinary Management, Wilkes-Barre.
Jo, as she was better known, was as giving a person as one would ever know. Her great joys included spending time with her family, shopping for bargains, and gifting friends her homemade cheesecake and Italian cookies.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Philip, in 2009; parents, Diega (Roccaro) and Liborio Monteforte, Pittston; brothers, Alfred, Pittston; Vincent, Buffalo, N.Y.; Joseph, Pittston Twp.; Angelo, Scranton; Samuel, Pittston; sisters, Julia and Carol, both of Pittston.
Surviving are sons, Philip, and wife, Amy (Ney), Lansdale; Richard, Sarasota; brother, Charles, Wyoming; grandchildren, Nicholas and Allison Gianficaro, Lansdale, and Richard Joseph and Angela, Denver, Colo.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the H&J Weinberg NEPA Regional Food Bank, 185 Research Drive, Pittston, PA 18640; or at www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 15, 2020