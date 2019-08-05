|
Josephine Ludwikowski Condon, 95, a life resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life unexpectedly early Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Her first husband was the late John M. Ludwikowski, who passed away July 31, 1961, after 15 years of marriage. Her second husband was the late Walter E. Condon, who passed away Feb. 21, 1988, after 21 years of marriage.
Born April 10, 1924, in Swoyersville, Josephine was the daughter of the late Stephen Jenziorski and Helen Lewandowski Lipinski Jenziorski.
Josephine was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1942, and was also a graduate of the former Bradford Beauty Academy, Wilkes-Barre, where she received her cosmetology license.
For over 40 years, Josephine operated her salon, "Josephine's Beauty Salon," from her home in Swoyersville, retiring in her early 80s.
A faithful Catholic, Josephine was a longtime member of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
Josephine had many enjoyments in life especially playing bingo and rooting on her favorite football team, the New York Giants. Above all, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her beloved family. She loved her family with all her heart and she will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, Stephen and Helen, and her husbands, John and Walter, Josephine was preceded in death by her brothers, Adam, Anthony, Leo, and Joseph Lipinski; her sisters, Sophie Zavacki Marshall, Genevieve Zaleppa, Martha Suda and Gertrude Jenzioski; and her stepson, Walter P. "Skip" Condon.
Josephine is survived by her two children, Mark Ludwikowski, Swoyersville; and his companion, Marie, Kingston; and Jane Evelock and her husband, Edward, Swoyersville; her grandchildren, Jessica, Stephen, Alison, Adam, Amanda, Beth, Karyn and Janine; her 11 great-grandchildren; her special niece and Goddaughter, Helene Becker, Swoyersville; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor, officiating.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Family and friends are invited to attend Josephine's viewing which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
For information or to send Josephine's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you either offer a Mass for the peaceful repose of Josephine's soul, or simply remember her and family in your daily prayers.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 5, 2019