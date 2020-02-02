|
|
Josephine M. Binker, 91, of Camp Hill and formerly of New Cumberland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Born Oct. 17, 1928, in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Birosak Radzville.
Jo was a longtime member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in New Cumberland, where she had also been active in the Little Flower Club and volunteering for bingo. She was also a member of the former Knights of Columbus Council 4068 Ladies Auxiliary, the Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees and enjoyed various crafts, especially knitting, crocheting and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 61 years, Otto J. Binker as well as by her siblings, Joseph and Dorothy Radzville.
Jo is survived by her children, Carol Freeman; and Richard O. Binker and wife, Joanne, all of Mechanicsburg; grandson, Stephen Carter; granddaughter, Mary Binker and husband, Michael Jennings; great-grandchildren, Nora and Jonathan Jennings; brother, Richard Radzville, Northport, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sisters-in-law, Mary Drew; and Gert Binker, both of Hudson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1300 Bridge St., New Cumberland.
Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA at www.kfcp.org/donate.
To sign the guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2020