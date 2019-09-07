|
Josephine M. Wilkes, 95, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born in Bernice, daughter of the late Sebastian and Cecelia Kutas Wilkes. She was a member of the former St. Hedwig's Church, Kingston, and since its closing a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.
Josie was always grateful for the help provided to her by her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, and for the care of the staff at Little Flower Manor.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred, Florence, Edward, twin Joseph, Elizabeth and Stella.
Josie is survived by her sisters, Agnes Urbanas, Kingston; and Marie Filipczyk, Edwardsville; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 7, 2019