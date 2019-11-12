Home

Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-0150
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Kearney Funeral Home, Inc.
173 E. Green Street
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Church
Josephine Mansor Obituary
Josephine Mansor, 97, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke.

Born June 12, 1922, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Maroon and Elizabeth Thomas Mansor.

Prior to her retirement, Josephine worked for many years at the former Nanticoke Hospital as a head nurse. After leaving the hospital, she used her skills to look after family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen, in 2011; and Mary, in 2015.

Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Church.

Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Nanticoke. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019
