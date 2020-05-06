Home

Josephine Nardone passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Little Flower Manor, at the age of 99.

Born in Parsons, Wilkes-Barre, she lived in the valley her entire life and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, Wilkes-Barre.

Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Alfonso Nardone; and her children, Barbara Marrow; and Judy McDowell.

She is survived by her children, Ann Hetherington; Kathy DiCaprio; and Thomas Nardone; along with nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a private ceremony.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020
