McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCune Funeral Home
80 S. Mountain Blvd.
Mountain Top, PA
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
McCune Funeral Home
80 S. Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dorrance, PA
Josephine P. Bilek

Josephine P. Bilek Obituary
Josephine P. Bilek, 92, of Dorrance Twp., passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Center.

Born in Dorrance Twp., she was the daughter of the late Philip and Theresa Broyan Mylet. Josephine was a member of the St. Mary's Church, Dorrance Twp., and, prior to retiring, worked at Davis Nursing Home and also as a part-time rural mail carrier.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Michael Bilek; brothers, Frank, Philip Jr. and Theodore Mylet; and her sister, Helen Mylet.

Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Welgosh and husband, John; a sister, Joan Davenport, all of Dorrance Twp.; grandchildren, John Welgosh Jr. and wife, Jennifer; Michael Welgosh; Jennifer Moreillon; Melissa Anderson and husband, Rick; and Christopher Welgosh; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Austen, Roman, Rebekah and Karly; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Dorrance Twp.

Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Center as well as the Vet Assist Program and caregivers Heather, Kathy and Rita, for all of their outstanding care and support.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 4, 2019
