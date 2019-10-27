Home

Josephine Palkiewicz, 95, of Avoca, and formally of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the ManorCare Nursing Center, Kingston.

She was born in the Hudson section of Plains Twp. on March 15, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Frances (Suchodolski) Palkiewicz.

Josephine was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. She worked many years as an accountant for Roy Stauffer Chevrolet, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton international Airport, and she retired from Nevermark Inc., Dickson City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Stella Kania, Mary Assumption; and her brothers, John, Stanley and Edward Palkiewicz.

She is survived by her nephews, Stanley Kania, Larry Palkiewicz; her niece, Cindy Logan; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating. Interment will be held in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 27, 2019
