Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Josephine "Peppy" Price

Josephine "Peppy" Price Obituary

Josephine "Peppy" Price, of Laflin, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the Select Speciality Unit, Geisinger Danville, following an illness.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Stella Saporito. She was a graduate of Pittston High School and was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, and Heart of the Nation. She was a loving wife and mother.

Peppy's interests were playing a game of solitaire every morning, watching her favorite shows on the Hallmark Channel and crime dramas.

Josephine was preceded in death by her loving parents, husband Edward; and brothers, Martin and Joseph.

She is survived by her children, Edward and Lori, both of Laflin; brother, Danny and his wife, Judy; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, in Peppy's memory.

Arrangements in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.


