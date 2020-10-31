Home

Josephine R. (Mros) Kozich

Josephine R. (Mros) Kozich Obituary

Mrs. Josephine R. (Mros) Kozich, 95, formerly of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre; and the Daniel J. Flood Towers, Kingston, fell asleep in the Lord Wednesday evening, Oct. 28, 2020.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kozich will be conducted on Wednesday, with the Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church,  Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be next to her husband Joseph in the parish cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas, where the Rite of Committal will be conferred. Relatives and friends are invited to join the Kozich family for visitation directly in church from 10 a.m. until the time of Liturgy. Facial masks are required while members of the funeral home staff will assist in spatial seating directives for social distancing requirements.


