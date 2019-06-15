Josephine Sauter of Pittston passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.



Born April 23 in Serradefalco, Sicily. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Concetta (Pace - Bufalino) Dellaro.



Josie arrived in Pittston in 1952. Upon her arrival she began working and in the meantime, met the love of her life, Jerry. In 1954, Josie and Jerry got married and together began to build their family.



In 1966, Josie and her husband followed their entrepreneurial spirit and opened Anthony's Fashion and kept it going until 1994. They were also the proud owners of the Imperial Manor of Hughestown, Louigi's Pasta and JD-Scrubs. Together they made a successful mark on Pittston City business, but their greatest pride was found in their three children.



Surviving are her children, Marianne and husband Chuck Trotta; Jerry Sauter and wife, Robyn; and Anthony Sauter and wife, Martha; grandchildren, AJ, Andrew, Ryan, Michael and Louis, Sumerlin, Mikaela and Hannah.



In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jerry W. Sauter; grandson, Mitchell; brothers, Louis and Sam, along with sisters, Antoinette and Rose.



The family would also like to give a special thanks to Dr. Alan Boonin and the staff and nurses on the fifth floor of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital along with the whole team at Heartland Hospice, for the kindness care and compassion they showed Josie and her family during such a difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Blessed Mother Grotto of Pittston. All donations can be mailed to the funeral home at 700 S. Twp. Blvd., Pittston Twp., PA 18640.



Funeral services were entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



All services were private and held at the family's convenience.



To express your condolences to Josie's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary