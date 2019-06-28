Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
For more information about
Josephine Modlesky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Modlesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Talipan Modlesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Talipan Modlesky Obituary
Josephine Talipan Modlesky, 80, of Pittston, best mother and grandmother in the world, died peacefully on the morning of Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Josephine was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1956. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed traveling. She got to visit Italy with several of her friends, she made a trip to Hawaii with her daughter, along with many other adventures too numerous to mention.

Josephine was the only child of the late Angelo and Tessie Chichilla Talipan.

Surviving are her three children, Sharon and husband, Ted; Joseph and wife, Virginia; and David; and five grandchildren, Erica, Alex, Tyrell, Sean and Eric.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Viewing hours will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Graveside interment services will follow in St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Exeter.

For information, or to express your condolences to Josephine's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now