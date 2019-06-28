Josephine Talipan Modlesky, 80, of Pittston, best mother and grandmother in the world, died peacefully on the morning of Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Josephine was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1956. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed traveling. She got to visit Italy with several of her friends, she made a trip to Hawaii with her daughter, along with many other adventures too numerous to mention.



Josephine was the only child of the late Angelo and Tessie Chichilla Talipan.



Surviving are her three children, Sharon and husband, Ted; Joseph and wife, Virginia; and David; and five grandchildren, Erica, Alex, Tyrell, Sean and Eric.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.



Graveside interment services will follow in St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Exeter.



For information, or to express your condolences to Josephine's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2019