Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 301-6931
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
418 Berwick St
White Haven, PA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
Jouko Juhani Leppänen Obituary
A memorial service honoring Jouko Juhani Leppänen, who passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 418 Berwick St., White Haven, with the Rev. Janell Wigen, pastor, officiating.

A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Family, friends and acquaintances are invited to attend.

There will be no cemetery service since a double interment will be held in Laurel Cemetery, White Haven, upon the death of Jouko's wife.

A luncheon will be held immediately following the service in Church of St. Patrick Parish Center, 411 Allegheny St., White Haven.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020
